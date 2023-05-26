FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.41). The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($7.55) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.86. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

