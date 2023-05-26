Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Stock Price Down 1%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €30.05 ($32.66) and last traded at €30.20 ($32.83). Approximately 9,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.50 ($33.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.95.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.



