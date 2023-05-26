Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Down 2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €34.72 ($37.74) and last traded at €34.80 ($37.83). Approximately 56,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($38.59).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46.
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
