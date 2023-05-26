Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Down 1.1%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.72. 76,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 184,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,025,000 after buying an additional 322,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 207,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.