Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.96. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 28,528 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Forward Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
Read More
