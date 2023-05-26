Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.96. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 28,528 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.