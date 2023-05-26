Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.
Fortive Price Performance
FTV traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. 925,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fortive
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortive by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,227,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,211,000 after purchasing an additional 498,155 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.