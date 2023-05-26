Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.15. 1,006,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,169,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 136.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after buying an additional 700,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 215,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

