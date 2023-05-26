Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.48

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 16.31%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

