Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Purchases $28,000.00 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fluent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Barrington Research cut Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.