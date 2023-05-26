Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 99,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,249. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

