Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 809,180 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.99 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

