First Western Trust Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 703.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

LWLG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,280. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

