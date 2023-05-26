First Western Trust Bank Has $8.56 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

