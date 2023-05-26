First Western Trust Bank Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Intuit by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,098,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Intuit stock traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.73. 2,015,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

