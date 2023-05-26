First Western Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank owned 1.34% of First Western Financial worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 33.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,865 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 502.1% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 287,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 239,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MYFW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

First Western Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MYFW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). First Western Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.