First Western Trust Bank Buys 5,488 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

