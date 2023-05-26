First Western Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,256,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 309,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average of $147.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

