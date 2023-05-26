First Western Trust Bank Acquires New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $31.35. 8,673,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

