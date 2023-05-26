First Western Trust Bank Acquires 73 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.64. 3,396,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

