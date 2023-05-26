First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.05

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.05 and last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 4579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $746.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
