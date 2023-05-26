First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.19

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.19 and last traded at $138.18, with a volume of 13988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.31.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $14,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after buying an additional 132,774 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,302,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

