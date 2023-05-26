First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.19

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.19 and last traded at $138.18, with a volume of 13988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.31.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Up 4.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
