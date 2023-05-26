First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.91 and last traded at $67.07. 8,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 26,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $437.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.