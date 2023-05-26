First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.91 and last traded at $67.07. 8,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 26,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $437.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,858,000.

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

(Get Rating)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.