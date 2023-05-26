First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 390,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,054,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 651.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

