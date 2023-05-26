First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,987 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,770. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

