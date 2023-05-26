First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. 533,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.