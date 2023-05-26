First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 683,878 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,773,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,162,000 after purchasing an additional 387,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 987.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 320,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. The stock had a trading volume of 180,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.