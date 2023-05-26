First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,733 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $184.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,928. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average of $190.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.