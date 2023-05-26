First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,011 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.70. 3,074,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,188. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

