First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 280.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. 447,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,330. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

