First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $202.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.40. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

