First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

