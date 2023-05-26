First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,038. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.
