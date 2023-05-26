First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,038. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

