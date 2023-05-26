Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as high as C$3.18. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 6,353 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of C$24.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.2311047 earnings per share for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

