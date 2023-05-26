Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:FTBD)

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54.

Get Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.55% of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF

The Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a qualitative and quantitative security selection approach. FTBD was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.