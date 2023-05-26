Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FSLD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to a variety of global short-term bonds perceived to have positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics.

