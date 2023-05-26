Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FSEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $45.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
