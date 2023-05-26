Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FIGB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

