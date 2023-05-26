Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $238.06

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.06 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 221.87 ($2.76). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.76), with a volume of 484,857 shares trading hands.

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.02.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

