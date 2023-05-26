Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $193.04 million and approximately $67.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00053450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,888,391 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

