Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.81 and a 200-day moving average of $251.86. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

