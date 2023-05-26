FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after purchasing an additional 279,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,277. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average of $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx



FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

