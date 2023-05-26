Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 88,247 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 88,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,854.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,744.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eyenovia Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 867,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,135. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $104.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

