Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 8.5%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 81,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 46,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Excelsior Mining Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$59.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1.32) million for the quarter. Excelsior Mining had a net margin of 834.83% and a return on equity of 128.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

