Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $115,000 in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 1.03% of Vivani Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Insider Transactions at Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Vivani Medical news, Director Gregg Williams purchased 408,164 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $400,000.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,044,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

