Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $46.88 million and $1.24 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

