Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

MNTN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,399. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

