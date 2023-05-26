Evercore ISI Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -260.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

