Euro Coin Hits Market Cap of $51.46 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $51.46 million and $2.94 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003986 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,158,521 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle."

