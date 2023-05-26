Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 10,425 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00.
Etsy Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,865. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.
Institutional Trading of Etsy
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
