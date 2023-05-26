Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Scott Fawcett Sells 4,325 Shares

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) insider Scott Fawcett sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.39), for a total transaction of £8,304 ($10,328.36).

Essentra Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:ESNT traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 182.40 ($2.27). 459,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,495. The stock has a market capitalization of £539.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,828.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Essentra plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 329.50 ($4.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.01.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Essentra’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Essentra

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.48) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.73) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.67) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

